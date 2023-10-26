Saved Articles

Land Rover Defender vs Maserati Ghibli

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 SE 2.0 Petrol
₹93.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.2 kmpl12.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I4L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Driving Range
828 Km816
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
191 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,90,8051,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
93,55,0001,15,40,175
RTO
9,56,00011,54,017
Insurance
2,79,3054,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,6372,83,051

