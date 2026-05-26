In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-