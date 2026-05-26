In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Rx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|259.2 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
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