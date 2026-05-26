hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDefender vs RX

Land Rover Defender vs Lexus RX

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs RX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender Rx
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 99.99 Lakhs
Range--
Battery Capacity-259.2 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX
Lexus RX
350h Luxury
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm242 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres5.5 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionCoil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionMacPherson Strut / Multi-link Type
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 50 R21
Ground Clearance
218 mm-
Length
5018 mm4890 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm2850 mm
Height
1967 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
2186 kg1965 kg
Width
2105 mm1920 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2Yes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)All
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,5231,14,70,438
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00099,99,000
RTO
11,24,00010,53,900
Insurance
29,0234,17,038
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7782,46,544

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Defender vs Vellfire

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Defender Rally continued its strong 2026 W2RC campaign at the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, while also making history with the event’s first officially entered all-female crew.
Defender Rally’s Historic Argentina Charge Begins With All-Female Crew and Stage Win
26 May 2026
The new Vertex version of the Defender gets alloy wheels that measure up to 22-inches.
2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range
8 Jul 2026
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales
15 May 2026
Lexus India's most sales YTD have come from its SUV lineup, mainly the RX.
Lexus SUVs drive over 50% of its growth, RX sales up 18% in 2025 YTD
9 Oct 2025
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras
26 Jun 2024
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance packs a 2.4-litre hybrid motor with 247 bhp on offer
Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid SUV deliveries commence in India
8 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Top five upcoming cars in India
Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
15 Nov 2019
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV.
Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
26 Feb 2021
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers