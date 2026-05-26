In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Nx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-