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Land Rover Defender vs Lexus NX

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs NX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender Nx
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 66.59 Lakhs
Range-997 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.6 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I4A25B-FXS
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres5.8 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 50 R20
Ground Clearance
218 mm195 mm
Length
5018 mm4660 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm2690 mm
Height
1967 mm1670 mm
Kerb Weight
2186 kg1790 kg
Width
2105 mm1865 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2No
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)Front only
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,52376,42,640
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00066,59,000
RTO
11,24,0006,94,900
Insurance
29,0232,88,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7781,64,270

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Defender Rally continued its strong 2026 W2RC campaign at the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, while also making history with the event’s first officially entered all-female crew.
Defender Rally’s Historic Argentina Charge Begins With All-Female Crew and Stage Win
26 May 2026
The newly updated Lexus NX 350h is now offered in new colour options along with other important updates.
2025 Lexus NX 350h: Check out 5 things that are new on the updated SUV
21 Aug 2025
The NX 350h Overtrail from Lexus features a plush suspension, rugged exterior styling, and efficient hybrid powertrain, but has drawbacks like inconsistent braking and cramped rear seating.
Living with Lexus NX 350h Overtrail: 3 Pros and 2 Cons that you should know
25 Jun 2025
The new Vertex version of the Defender gets alloy wheels that measure up to 22-inches.
2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range
8 Jul 2026
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales
15 May 2026
The 2025 Lexus NX comes with E20 compliant engine, improved fuel efficiency, more features, and new colours
2025 Lexus NX launched with new features & colours, prices start at 68.02 lakh
20 Aug 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
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Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
15 Nov 2019
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV.
Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
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