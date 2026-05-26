In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
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|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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