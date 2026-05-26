In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-