In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-