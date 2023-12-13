In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus Performante vs Dawn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus performante
|Dawn
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|6598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|12