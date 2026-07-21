In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus Performante vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus performante
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8