In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus Performante and McLaren 750S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8, McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus Performante vs 750S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus performante
|750s
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|₹ 5.91 Cr
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|10.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8