In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6