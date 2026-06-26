Urus vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus 911 gt3 Brand Lamborghini Porsche Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage - 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.