Urus vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Gt-r Brand Lamborghini Nissan Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage - 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.