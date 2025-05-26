In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6