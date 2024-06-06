Urus vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Maybach gls [2021-2024] Brand Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Mileage - 8.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.