Urus vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Amg gt 4-door coupe Brand Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage - 8.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.