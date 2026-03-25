Urus vs AMG GT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Amg gt Brand Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.64 Cr Mileage - 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.