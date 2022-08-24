In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-