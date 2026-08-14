In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8