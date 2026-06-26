In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-