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Lamborghini Urus vs McLaren GT

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Gt
BrandLamborghiniMcLaren
Price₹ 3.1 Cr₹ 3.72 Cr
Mileage-7 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc3994 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
Twin-Turbo V8
₹3.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT
McLaren GT
Coupe
₹3.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engineM840TE 4.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2250 rpm630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
650 bhp @ 6000 rpm612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21225 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionIndependent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionIndependent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control,
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21225 / 35 R20
Length
51124683
Wheelbase
30032675
Kerb Weight
22001530
Height
16383286
Width
20162045
Bootspace
574420
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
52
Doors
42
Fuel Tank Capacity
75-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayLCD Display
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableTortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,81,3874,24,40,474
Ex-Showroom Price
3,10,00,0003,72,00,000
RTO
31,54,00037,74,000
Insurance
12,26,88714,65,974
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60,4849,12,211

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