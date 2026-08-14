In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Gt
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 3.72 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8