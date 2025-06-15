In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs MC20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Mc20
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6