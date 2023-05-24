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Lamborghini Urus vs Lexus LC 500h

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs LC 500h Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Lc 500h
BrandLamborghiniLexus
Price₹ 3.1 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Range-1214
Mileage-12.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kwh
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
Twin-Turbo V8
₹3.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2250 rpm350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
650 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionMulti-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionMulti-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21275 / 35 R21
Length
51124770
Wheelbase
30032870
Kerb Weight
22001985
Height
16381345
Width
20161920
Bootspace
574132
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
42
Fuel Tank Capacity
7582
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoYes
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTFT Display
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableOcher, Black, Dark Rose / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,81,3872,39,63,884
Ex-Showroom Price
3,10,00,0002,09,72,000
RTO
31,54,00021,51,200
Insurance
12,26,8878,40,184
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60,4845,15,077

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Latest Car & Bike News

New Lexus LC 500h and the new Lexus life wearable collection.
New Lexus LC 500h launched at 2.39 crore; gets updated instrument panel
24 May 2023
The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets the new pearlescent white paint scheme with jet-black highlights
2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 2.50 crore
16 Sept 2023
The Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift would pair the 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 25.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor.
Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift teased ahead of July 1 debut, will get plug-in hybrid power
26 Jun 2026
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Most exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule unveiled, limited to 630 units only
24 Apr 2026
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante puts out around 800 bhp of total power.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante unveiled as the fastest Urus ever with 800 bhp hybrid power
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The 2023 Lexus LC 500h gets a major tech upgrade, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the previous 10.3-inch infotainment display.
New Lexus LC 500h gets a bigger infotainment display. Will it come to India?
18 May 2023
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Latest Videos

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