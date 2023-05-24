Urus vs LC 500h Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Lc 500h Brand Lamborghini Lexus Price ₹ 3.1 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range - 1214 Mileage - 12.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 3996 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.