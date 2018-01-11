Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
|350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|650 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹3,53,81,387
|₹2,39,63,884
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,10,00,000
|₹2,09,72,000
|RTO
|₹31,54,000
|₹21,51,200
|Insurance
|₹12,26,887
|₹8,40,184
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,60,484
|₹5,15,077