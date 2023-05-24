In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Mileage
|-
|12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-