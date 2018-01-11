HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsUrus vs LC 500h

Lamborghini Urus vs Lexus LC 500h

Filters
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
Twin-Turbo V8
₹3.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2250 rpm350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
650 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,81,3872,39,63,884
Ex-Showroom Price
3,10,00,0002,09,72,000
RTO
31,54,00021,51,200
Insurance
12,26,8878,40,184
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60,4845,15,077
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details