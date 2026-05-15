In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8 and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Range rover
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-