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Lamborghini Urus vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Wraith Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Wraith
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 4.18 Cr₹ 5 Cr
Range--
Mileage5.5 to 7.8 kmpl6.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-6592 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
S
₹4.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lamborghini Urus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine6.6L V12
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2300 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
305 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6.35
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21285 / 40 R20
Bootspace
616 litres490
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres83
Length
5112 mm5281
Ground Clearance
158 mm-
Wheelbase
3003 mm3112
Kerb Weight
2197 kg2440
Height
1618 mm1507
Width
2018 mm1947
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
Carbon Fiber-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTFT Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Interior Colours
CustomisableCustomisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,72,93,8615,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
4,18,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
38,50,00050,56,584
Insurance
16,43,36119,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,16,52912,26,087
Expert Rating
-

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