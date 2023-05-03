In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Dawn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Dawn
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|6598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-