In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus S Price starts at Rs 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs 5.92 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Convertible. Urus S: 3999 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less