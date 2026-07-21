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Lamborghini Urus vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Maybach GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urus Maybach gls
BrandLamborghiniMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 4.18 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Range--
Mileage5.5 to 7.8 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
S
₹4.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lamborghini Urus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2300 rpm770 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
305 Kmph250 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6.26 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspensionMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21325 / 40 R22
Bootspace
616 litres520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres90 litres
Length
5112 mm5208 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm-
Wheelbase
3003 mm3135 mm
Kerb Weight
2197 kg2825 kg
Height
1618 mm1838 mm
Width
2018 mm2157 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
Carbon FiberIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoWarranty (Years)
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+27
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Both AxlesElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,72,93,8613,13,96,419
Ex-Showroom Price
4,18,00,0002,75,00,000
RTO
38,50,00028,04,000
Insurance
16,43,36110,91,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,16,5296,74,831

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