In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-