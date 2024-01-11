Saved Articles

Lamborghini Urus S vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
S
₹4.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engineM177 Biturbo V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds2.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2300 rpm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm639 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
305 Kmph316 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,72,93,8613,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
4,18,00,0003,30,00,000
RTO
38,50,00033,54,000
Insurance
16,43,36113,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,16,5298,09,428

