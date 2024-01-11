In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus S Price starts at Rs 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Urus S: 3999 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less