In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Urus and McLaren 720S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and McLaren 720S Price starts at Rs. 4.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. 720S: 3994 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs 720S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|720s
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|₹ 4.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|8.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-