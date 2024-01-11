In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus S Price starts at Rs 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d. Urus S: 3999 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less