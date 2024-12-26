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Lamborghini Revuelto vs Rolls-Royce Phantom

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Phantom, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Phantom Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revuelto Phantom
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 8.89 Cr₹ 8.99 Cr
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl7.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-6749 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Sedan
₹8.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Revuelto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Top View
Left Side View
Headlight
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l6.8L V12 engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp, 725 Nm-
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
350 Kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric) steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemmulti-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemDouble wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21285 / 45 R21
Length
4947 mm5770 mm
Wheelbase
2779 mm3552 mm
Kerb Weight
1772 kg2635 kg
Height
1160 mm1648 mm
Width
2266 mm2018 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres100 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,00,25010,82,49,381
Ex-Showroom Price
8,89,00,0009,50,00,000
RTO
89,40,00095,54,000
Insurance
34,59,65036,94,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,77,33723,26,701

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