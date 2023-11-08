Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRevuelto vs Phantom VIII

Lamborghini Revuelto vs Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

In 2023 when choosing among the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Phantom VIII
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
Sedan
₹9.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l6.8L V12 engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
350 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,00,25010,82,49,381
Ex-Showroom Price
8,89,00,0009,50,00,000
RTO
89,40,00095,54,000
Insurance
34,59,65036,94,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,77,33723,26,701

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Revuelto looks like a proper Lamborghini with its sharp and aggressive styling.
    Lamborghini Revuelto with 1000 bhp to launch in India on December 6th
    8 Nov 2023
    The Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the brand's new V12-powered supercar but this one now comes with a plug-in hybrid motor
    Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,001 bhp to be launched in India today. What to expect
    5 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini is using an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine for the Revuelto.
    Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore
    6 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica wears a special colour theme to honour the brand's 60th anniversary.
    This Lamborghini Revuelto wears a one-off colour, took 435 hours to be hand-painted
    8 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    View all
     