In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Phantom, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Phantom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revuelto
|Phantom
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 8.89 Cr
|₹ 8.99 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|6749 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-