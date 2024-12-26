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Lamborghini Revuelto vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revuelto Ghost
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 8.89 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lamborghini Revuelto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Top View
Dashboard
Headlight
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds5.0sec
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp, 725 Nm-
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Max Speed
350 Kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system-
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system-
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21-
Length
4947 mm5457 mm
Wheelbase
2779 mm3295 mm
Kerb Weight
1772 kg2435 Kg
Height
1160 mm1550 mm
Width
2266 mm1948 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
Front-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,00,2507,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
8,89,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
89,40,00069,50,000
Insurance
34,59,65027,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,77,33717,01,453

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