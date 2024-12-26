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Lamborghini Revuelto vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Cullinan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revuelto Cullinan
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 8.89 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl6.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-6749 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Revuelto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l6.8L V12 engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp, 725 Nm-
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
350 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemmulti-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemDouble wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21285 / 45 R22
Length
4947 mm5341
Wheelbase
2779 mm3295
Kerb Weight
1772 kg2753
Height
1160 mm1835
Width
2266 mm2000
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres100
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
DVD Playback
YesNo
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,00,2507,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
8,89,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
89,40,00070,04,000
Insurance
34,59,65027,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,77,33717,02,661
Expert Rating
-

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