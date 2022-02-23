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Lamborghini Huracan STO vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan sto Ghost
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 4.99 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage7.1 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1012

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Taillight
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Air Vents
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Mileage (ARAI)
7.196.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V10-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
35.0sec
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoYes
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension-
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension-
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20-
Length
45495457 mm
Wheelbase
26203295 mm
Height
12201550 mm
Width
19451948 mm
Bootspace
150490 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2177,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
50,44,00069,50,000
Insurance
19,55,71727,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,00717,01,453

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