In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs 5.92 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Convertible.
Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.19 kmpl mileage.
Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
