In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Dawn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Dawn
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|6598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|12