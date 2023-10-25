Saved Articles

Lamborghini Huracan STO vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.19-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V106.8L V12 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2177,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
50,44,00070,04,000
Insurance
19,55,71727,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,00717,02,661

