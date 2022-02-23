In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8