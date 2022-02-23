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Lamborghini Huracan STO vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Maybach GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan sto Maybach gls
BrandLamborghiniMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 4.99 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage7.1 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders108

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm770 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.198.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V104.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575765 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
34.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
NoSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
45495208 mm
Wheelbase
26203135 mm
Height
12201838 mm
Width
19452157 mm
Bootspace
150520 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8090 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoWarranty (Years)
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
627
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2173,13,96,419
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0002,75,00,000
RTO
50,44,00028,04,000
Insurance
19,55,71710,91,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,0076,74,831

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