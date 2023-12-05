Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHuracan STO vs GT

Lamborghini Huracan STO vs McLaren GT

In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT
McLaren GT
Coupe
₹3.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.19-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V10M840TE 4.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2174,24,40,474
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0003,72,00,000
RTO
50,44,00037,74,000
Insurance
19,55,71714,65,974
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,0079,12,211

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release in 2025
    Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is here. Return to Vice City, new cars, stunts and more
    5 Dec 2023
    Nissan joined hands with premium streetwear fashion brand Daniel Patrick to crate a sleepwear line.
    Nissan Nismo pyjamas will help you catch sleep faster, cost about 21,000
    16 Nov 2023
    McLaren GTS comes with a wide range of weight reduction measures that help in enhancing its performance.
    McLaren wraps off GTS as a practical supercar with 617 bhp power, promises 0-200 kmph in 8.9 seconds
    20 Dec 2023
    The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario takes inspiration from the SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
    Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition unveiled, pays homage to the racing division
    19 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    View all
     