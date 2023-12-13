Saved Articles

Lamborghini Huracan STO vs Lamborghini Urus Performante

In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
₹4.99 Crore*
Urus Performante
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Crore*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.197.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V104.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575669 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
33.3 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2174,81,29,286
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0004,22,00,000
RTO
50,44,00042,70,000
Insurance
19,55,71716,58,786
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,00710,34,486

    Latest News

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante built for the Italian Police gets a special refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs
    Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Italian Police fleet to transport organs
    13 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante was showcased at the Italian Embassy.
    Lamborghini celebrates 60 years milestone, showcases Urus Performante SUV
    5 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Lamborghini smashes new records, goes past 2 billion euro turnover mark
    31 Oct 2023
    The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario takes inspiration from the SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
    Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition unveiled, pays homage to the racing division
    19 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    Lamborghini has launched Huracan STO in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 crore. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India: First Impressions
    15 Jul 2021
