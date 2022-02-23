In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8