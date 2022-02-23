In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Urus
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-