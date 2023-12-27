In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Urus S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Urus S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Lamborghini Urus S Price starts at Rs 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.19 kmpl mileage. Urus S: 3999 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less