In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|6