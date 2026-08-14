In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Amg gt 63 s e performance
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 3.3 Cr
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|12.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8