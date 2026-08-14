In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-