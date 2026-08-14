In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-