In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Gt
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 3.72 Cr
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8