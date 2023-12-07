Saved Articles

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder vs McLaren Artura

In 2024 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharger
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,91,0625,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
3,54,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
35,94,00061,20,000
Insurance
13,96,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,68,16112,27,742

