In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Lx
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8