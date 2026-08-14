In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Range rover
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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