In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Urus
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8