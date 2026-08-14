In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo Spyder vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo spyder
|Urus
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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