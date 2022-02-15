Huracan Evo vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo 911 gt3 Brand Lamborghini Porsche Price ₹ 3.22 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 5204 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 10 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.